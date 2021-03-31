COVID check-in app mandatory from May 1

The Queensland Government has mandated the compulsory use of a COVID-10 check-in app for all bars, pubs and cafes from May 1.

All bars, pubs and cafes will need to use the Queensland Government's COVID-19 check-in app from May 1.

Almost 13,500 businesses are currently using the app which went live on February 28 this year.

While streamlining the contact tracing process, the app also allows customers to save their details, providing for a quicker and more consistent check in process.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk this morning announced the Government would mandate the compulsory use of the app for the entire hospitality industry.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said it had been incredibly successful.

"I know that the feedback from the community has been incredibly positive," he said.

"Having a single app that doesn't require you to re-enter your details everytime you go somewhere has been very welcomed."

Licensed clubs that use licensed scanning will still have the option of using that for record keeping, although they will be encouraged to use both systems.

Mr Miles encouraged hospitality businesses to apply for the app now, while saying there would be consideration for other industries moving forward.

United Workers Union State Secretary Gary Bullock said all establishments should use the government's app.

"The Check In Qld app provides one source for contact tracing, streamlining the contact tracing process when cases arise," he said.

"This will assist in both preventing and reducing the time businesses are closed."

Queensland Hotels Association Chief Executive Bernie Hogan said the body would be supporting members to implement the app as soon as possible.

