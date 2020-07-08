COVID causes permanent closure of beloved Mary St store

GYMPIE’S Endeavour Foundation has shut its doors permanently, with the pandemic dealing the death blow to a business besieged by other challenges.

Endeavour sales and marketing manager Steve Waters said the decision was influenced by other market forces.

“In recent years changing consumer spending patterns, competition from online retailers, low-priced clothing in large chain stores and increased spending in shopping centres rather than main street locations have taken their toll on our retail network,” Mr Waters said.

A message from the Endeavour Foundation about the store’s closure was left on its door.

“When we temporarily closed our retail stores in April due to the pandemic, the intention was to re-open them once public health guidelines and government recommendations allowed.

“Since then the impacts of COVID-19 have triggered a review of our second hand clothing retail department and we have decided not to reopen stores, including at Gympie.

“We need to focus as closely as possible on our core mission to support people with an intellectual disability – particularly during times of crisis such as COVID-19.”

Mr Waters said none of Endeavour’s disability support services will be affected by the closure.

No donations to the store will be wasted, he said, and stock has been transferred to other Gympie charity retailers.

“We will not be opening any new retail stores but we hope our generous supporters will continue to support Endeavour Foundation by visiting our tip shops, recycle markets, buying tickets in our prize home lotteries or purchasing works of art from our online Q-Art Gallery.,” he said.

“We would like thank our incredible staff, volunteers and local communities for their years of support and commitment and we recognise this will be a sad time for many of them.”