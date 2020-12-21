Menu
Plans to ring the New Year in with fireworks at Rainbow Beach have been dealt a fatal blow by COVID restrictions.
COVID cancels another Gympie New Year’s Eve event

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
21st Dec 2020 2:56 PM
PLANS for a New Year’s Eve fireworks display at Rainbow Beach have been blown up with Gympie Regional Council forced to pull the plug due to COVID restrictions.

The council planned to run the event at the coast as part of a plan to support Gympie’s communities by rotating events around the region.

CEO Shane Gray said cancelling the event was not an easy choice.

CEO Shane Gray says the decision to cancel the event was ultimately taken out of the council’s hands.
“Ultimately the decision was out of our hands because of the state restrictions placed on events such as these due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Council worked hard to look at all options to deliver the event, however it isn’t possible with the restrictions around social distancing and contact tracing, not to mention the current situation in New South Wales,” Mr Gray said.

“I hope all our residents and visitors have a wonderful New Year’s Eve, stay safe and hopefully we’ll see the return of our annual fireworks at the end of 2021.”

