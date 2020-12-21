COVID cancels another Gympie New Year’s Eve event

Plans to ring the New Year in with fireworks at Rainbow Beach have been dealt a fatal blow by COVID restrictions.

PLANS for a New Year’s Eve fireworks display at Rainbow Beach have been blown up with Gympie Regional Council forced to pull the plug due to COVID restrictions.



The council planned to run the event at the coast as part of a plan to support Gympie’s communities by rotating events around the region.

CEO Shane Gray said cancelling the event was not an easy choice.

“Ultimately the decision was out of our hands because of the state restrictions placed on events such as these due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Council worked hard to look at all options to deliver the event, however it isn’t possible with the restrictions around social distancing and contact tracing, not to mention the current situation in New South Wales,” Mr Gray said.

“I hope all our residents and visitors have a wonderful New Year’s Eve, stay safe and hopefully we’ll see the return of our annual fireworks at the end of 2021.”