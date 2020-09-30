‘COVID a chance for us to straighten our priorities’

Mayor Glen Hartwig says the pandemic has given the region a chance to straighten its priorities.

A message from Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig

WHETHER you agree or disagree with the COVID-19, the pandemic should do one thing for all of us and that’s help to straighten our priorities.

For me it has highlighted the need to focus on the three F’s: Family, Food and Fun.

One of the blessings of living in this region is that we can meet all of those needs and then some. We are currently facing a housing boom with many new residents finding out just how good it is to live in this region.

Local business should be people’s first port of call when it comes to the post-COVID recovery.

Whether it is good coffee, cafes, smoked brisket or finer dining we have it all here in this region. When it comes to fun, we have nature’s playground in our backyard.

This region has something for everyone, be it beachside accommodation, rural B & Bs, camping and adventure activities, arts and crafts, relaxation and the always caring atmosphere created by our residents.

Our tourism industry was hit very hard when COVID-19 restrictions first came into effect. Some businesses will take years to recover. Although numbers are very good at the moment, we still need to ensure that this part of our economy is busy for years to come.

We could spend thousands promoting and marketing or we all could let the people we already know talk about just how good we have it here. Encourage our friends, family and people we meet to come and sample what we enjoy every day.

With our everyday spending, where ever possible, make your local business your first port of call. I am sure you will find that they are competitively priced and the service, I have always found, is better.

When we support local business we support the fabric of our community, our friends and family, and help to ensure this region grows and prospers into the future.

Our region is the best place to live. We all know that, we just need to share the message.