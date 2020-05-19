Menu
Carley O'Donnell won’t let this important event pass without celebrating it - despite the COVID-19 lockdowns.
News

COVID-19 won’t stop this annual Gympie celebration

Donna Jones
19th May 2020 12:00 AM
THE Gympie Region Volunteer Centre and Gympie Regional Council have for many years celebrated National Volunteer Week with a large event celebrating and recognising volunteering within our region.

“Due to current restrictions our annual event had to be cancelled,” said GRVC coordinator Carley O’Donnell.

“For me this was very disappointing as this is an event I look forward to hosting every year and the event itself brings together over 50 different organisations and 300 volunteers.”

That’s when Ms O’Donnell struck on the idea to have a virtual morning tea.

“With guest speakers, live music and morning tea packs, I thought ‘this could work’,

“So that’s what I’m going to do,” Ms O’Donnell said.

Gympie Region Volunteer Centre coordinator Carley O'Donnell will hold a virtual morning tea for Gympie region volunteers this year.
“I have hosted many meetings via Zoom and have found it to be a great tool to help staying connected with our volunteers and I feel that it is even more important to give recognition and to celebrate our volunteers in this time because they are the ones who are helping to keep this country together.”

The virtual morning tea is scheduled for 10.30am on Thurday.

Ms O’Donnell is hoping to encourage volunteers to register online at www.us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register.

The GRVC will then be in touch to deliver a morning tea pack.

Ms O’Donnell said the GRVC was able to hold the virtual morning tea with the support of State MP Tony Perrett and Nestle Australia.

Gympie Times

