COVID-19: Well done Gympie (with some exceptions

CORONA CONTROL: Cns Jordan Willis and Snr Cnst Regan Learoyd are among Gympie police who will be enforcing lockdown regulations in Gympie region.

CORONA CONTROL: Cns Jordan Willis and Snr Cnst Regan Learoyd are among Gympie police who will be enforcing lockdown regulations in Gympie region.

THE man caught trying to steal a dinghy at Rainbow Beach found that crime was not an “essential industry” when he was also charged with breaching the coronavirus lockdown.

Nor was the conduct of a woman who collected two juveniles from their homes to go driving or the man caught for an indecent act when neither of them should have been out.

But generally police have expressed satisfaction with the way Gympie region people have supported the campaign to slow or stop the virus.

VIRUS: Good news on Gympie numbers

Gympie police station offficer in charge Gregg Davey said police were still more interested in education than enforcement to achieve the best public health outcome.

“However, if someone is blatantly, selfishly and recklessly breaching the directions then enforcement action is warranted and will be undertaken,” he said.

Wide Bay Burnett police district superintendent Craig Hawkins said the prosecution of the would-be boat thief at Rainbow Beach was an example of what would happen to anyone committing offences which also breached the public health directions.

Sen Sgt Davey said the $1334 fines for defying the COVID-19 Public Health Directives would be added to other relevant penalties, including for the man who committed an indecency offence on April 13, while he was also in breach of the lockdown.

On the same day, a female driver collected two juveniles from two different homes, who had snuck out to drive around with that person.

“I’m happy with the response of the Gympie community at this time,” he said.