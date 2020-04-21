Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CORONA CONTROL: Cns Jordan Willis and Snr Cnst Regan Learoyd are among Gympie police who will be enforcing lockdown regulations in Gympie region.
CORONA CONTROL: Cns Jordan Willis and Snr Cnst Regan Learoyd are among Gympie police who will be enforcing lockdown regulations in Gympie region.
News

COVID-19: Well done Gympie (with some exceptions

Arthur Gorrie
21st Apr 2020 6:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man caught trying to steal a dinghy at Rainbow Beach found that crime was not an “essential industry” when he was also charged with breaching the coronavirus lockdown.

Nor was the conduct of a woman who collected two juveniles from their homes to go driving or the man caught for an indecent act when neither of them should have been out.

But generally police have expressed satisfaction with the way Gympie region people have supported the campaign to slow or stop the virus.

VIRUS: Good news on Gympie numbers

Gympie police station offficer in charge Gregg Davey said police were still more interested in education than enforcement to achieve the best public health outcome.

“However, if someone is blatantly, selfishly and recklessly breaching the directions then enforcement action is warranted and will be undertaken,” he said.

Wide Bay Burnett police district superintendent Craig Hawkins said the prosecution of the would-be boat thief at Rainbow Beach was an example of what would happen to anyone committing offences which also breached the public health directions.

Sen Sgt Davey said the $1334 fines for defying the COVID-19 Public Health Directives would be added to other relevant penalties, including for the man who committed an indecency offence on April 13, while he was also in breach of the lockdown.

On the same day, a female driver collected two juveniles from two different homes, who had snuck out to drive around with that person.

“I’m happy with the response of the Gympie community at this time,” he said.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Scramble to prevent repeat of homeschool fail

        premium_icon Scramble to prevent repeat of homeschool fail

        Education Education authorities were scrambling overnight to avoid a repeat of the first day of homeschooling in Queensland, where websites crashed under huge traffic.

        Regional centres’ plea as airline collapses

        premium_icon Regional centres’ plea as airline collapses

        Business Regional, tourism bosses alarmed by Virgin collapse

        Gympie region man charged over alleged child exploitation

        premium_icon Gympie region man charged over alleged child exploitation

        News He was one of five Queensland men arrested by police in an international...

        Mary Valley ‘Kitchen’ closes

        premium_icon Mary Valley ‘Kitchen’ closes

        News What’s next for this popular Mary Valley eatery?