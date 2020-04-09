COVID-19: This weekend, more than any time yet, will be hard

Whatever Easter normally means for you and your friends and family, chances are almost 100% you won’t be doing it this year - and that is going to be tough.

THE great dilemma this long weekend will be fighting the impulse to salvage some vestige of Easter and what it means to us as individuals and families.

Coping with the differences to our lives brought on the COVID-19 pandemic these past few weeks hasn’t been easy but it has been tolerable.

We’ve sighed with disappointment and sympathy as parties have been cancelled, special events we were looking forward to called off, regular and fortifying catch-ups with friends and loved ones shut down. And who knows for how long?

We’ve moved our work stations home and watched as our favourite cafes and shops have closed their doors, wondering sadly if they will ever open again.

TOO MUCH: Crowds at Teewah on Noosa's North Shore at Easter time in a normal year.

But now, this weekend, this disease is interfering with something different. It is interfering with long-held and cherished traditions of family and faith; the psychological infrastructure that gives our lives meaning and holds society together.

We cannot go to church. We cannot have our Easter family celebration where we might drink too much champagne, pull a muscle in backyard cricket, see relatives we have not seen in months, and realise too late that Aunty Kerri’s kebabs are dangerously undercooked.

This weekend, more than any time yet, is going to be tough. But try to have a Happy Easter everyone.

We’re all in this together and it will be over soon.