Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Staff at a magistrates court were sent scrambling this morning after a man told by a hospital to self-isolate appeared at court.
Staff at a magistrates court were sent scrambling this morning after a man told by a hospital to self-isolate appeared at court.
Crime

COVID-19 scare at courthouse

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
7th Jul 2020 2:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STAFF at Richlands Magistrates Court were sent scrambling this morning after a man told by a hospital to self-isolate appeared at court.

The man allegedly told police prosecutors he was advised to self-isolate by medical professionals due to the threat of coronavirus.

He was moved to an isolated room at the courthouse.

The announcement led to frantic disinfecting of public areas at the Magistrates Court as police combed health records.

The man, who later returned to court wearing a face mask, adjourned his court matters to July 24.

Police checks confirmed there were no current isolation orders against the man.

Originally published as COVID-19 scare at local Brisbane courthouse

coronavirus court health

Just In

    Disney star dead aged 24

    Disney star dead aged 24
    • 7th Jul 2020 2:42 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young woman hospitalised after fire sparks at Lake Borumba

        premium_icon Young woman hospitalised after fire sparks at Lake Borumba

        News The blaze injured two at a Yabba Creek Rd location.

        ‘Green nonsense’ has led Gympie to proposed ‘monstrosity’

        premium_icon ‘Green nonsense’ has led Gympie to proposed ‘monstrosity’

        News OPINION: ‘That this monstrosity is even being contemplated simply amazes me’ ...

        380 JOBS: Major project starts in booming suburb

        premium_icon 380 JOBS: Major project starts in booming suburb

        News Work is underway at the Coast’s next major infrastructure upgrade, which is tipped...

        ‘Died doing his hobby:’ Brother mourns shark attack victim

        premium_icon ‘Died doing his hobby:’ Brother mourns shark attack victim

        News "...there's nothing I would change that happened in the water that day."