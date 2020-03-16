COVID-19 likely to shut down Gympie’s biggest events

GYMPIE is at risk of losing its Show this year as the effect of the coronavirus pandemic escalates.

Sports and community events across the region have already been canned as a result of the outbreak as organisers struggle to keep the virus in check.

The Gympie Show society is holding an emergency meeting on Wednesday from 6.30pm to discuss the future of the May event.

Show president Graham Engeman said any decision will be made by the entire Show committee.

Gympie Muster organisers are keeping a close on the outbreak with their event still five months away.

Aldi Gympie, Monday morning.

Contingency plans already in place; ticket holders for this year’s event can transfer them to the 2021 Muster or be refunded if the 2020 Muster is cancelled.

Marketing manager Alan Wood the late date of the event made it easier for the festival to weather a cancellation and return in 2021.

Netball and tennis scheduled over the past few days have been cancelled for public safety.

“With the coronavirus threat and zone trials, we find ourselves extremely short of umpires and in good conscience cannot commit to games today,” a social media post on Gympie Netball and Districts Facebook said this morning announcing the cancellation of today’s games.

President Colleen Miller said the plan is still to continue the competition next week “but we will be keeping an eye on it”.

The Gympie Seniors tennis tournament scheduled for this past weekend was also postponed on advice from Tennis Australia.

Empty shop shelves on Monday at Wooloworths and Aldi.

And the jury is out on the future of other codes.

A conference between codes including rugby league and rugby union is expected this afternoon, and Queensland Racing is expected to provide further direction this afternoon.

Community groups have been forced into shutdown over the pandemic, too.

Weight Watchers has told members meetings are off, and the Gympie branch of Parkinsons Queensland is closed until further notice owing to the increased risk posed by the virus to the elderly.

And the closures may not stop here.

But there was still no final deadline to make a decision on this year’s Muster.

And the panic buying of the past week has continued in shopping centres, with meat now the next target for

And following from the supermarket rush of the past week, Woolworths will open exclusively to the elderly from 7am-8am until at least Friday.

Access to the store during this time will require a Government concession card.

