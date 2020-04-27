Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nerang Soccer Club in action against Grange Thistle. Picture: Luke Sorensen
Nerang Soccer Club in action against Grange Thistle. Picture: Luke Sorensen
Soccer

COVID-19 fightback: Football back mid-July?

by Andrew Dawson
27th Apr 2020 3:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Football Brisbane has informed clubs of aspirations to start the season by mid-July following the COVID-19 crisis sporting shutdown.

In communications today, Football Brisbane stressed to clubs the season had been postponed, not cancelled, and that the organisation was working through three scenarios.

One of these would see the competition resume - or for some start - on the weekend of July 17-19 after the Queensland school holidays had been completed.

News of Football Brisbane's plans comes at a time when the NRL were preparing for a May 27 start, while community rugby was aiming for an early July start to its season in Queensland.

Football Brisbane were encouraged by comments from the Prime Minister Scott Morrison late last week that some community sport could be reviewed when restrictions were lifted as the year progresses.

Originally published as COVID-19 fightback: Football Brisbane back mid-July?

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus lockdowns soccer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Football club’s touching tribute for talented young player

        premium_icon Football club’s touching tribute for talented young player

        News Tight knit community rocked by the death of a young man who loved his footy and a yarn with mates.

        Who is sending Gympie child care workers lolly gift boxes?

        premium_icon Who is sending Gympie child care workers lolly gift boxes?

        News SOMEONE is sending the staff at a Gympie Child Care Centre sweet care packages and...

        VIRUS UPDATE: Three new cases, new $1300 COVID fine

        VIRUS UPDATE: Three new cases, new $1300 COVID fine

        Health Premier confirms three new cases of coronavirus in Qld

        Kandanga rollover crash reported

        premium_icon Kandanga rollover crash reported

        News Ambulance paramedics rushed to a single vehicle crash scene on the Mary Valley Rd...