Police found 495g of marijuana in jars and bags at Samuel Antonis’s property. Picture: File photo
News

COVID-19 drives former Gympie region businessman to drugs

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com
22nd Jul 2020 12:01 AM
A FORMER Rainbow Beach business owner found with nearly 500g of marijuana said he turned to the drug after his cafe was forced to close down due to COVID-19.

Samuel Antonis, 44, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and possession drug utensils in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

The police prosecutor said police searched Antonis’s house on March 19 and found six jars of marijuana, a bag containing marijuana in a laundry basket, and clipseal bags containing the drug in the walk-in robe and lounge room.

Police also found electric scales, an electric grinder and a glass pipe.

Antonis’s lawyer said the marijuana was for his client’s personal use, and that he had turned to using it in substantial amounts following the closure of his cafe during coronavirus restrictions.

The court heard Antonis had been clean since the offence and was trying to complete courses and upskill.

Antonis, who has four children, had since moved to Collingwood Park from Rainbow Beach, and was attending a community health service in Goodna.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan accepted the drugs were for personal use and fined Antonis $400.

