Covid-19 crisis kicks Gympie music scene in the guts

THE coronavirus pandemic has forced Gympie musicians to cancel more than 50 gigs and lose more than six months of work.

Measures put in place by Prime Minister Scott Morrison have closed clubs and pubs and restricted large gatherings to slow the spread of the virus but are threatening the livelihoods of musicians in the Gympie region.

Caitlyn Shadbolt is one of many Gympie musicians being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic which has closed pubs and clubs where artists would hold gigs.

“I think everyone in the music industry is being impacted,” Caitlyn Shadbolt said.

“I feel lucky to be a part of the Australian music scene and the royalty services that are on our side to pitch to the government that musicians need help.”

The Gympie artist has lost more than six months of work as she would usually be planning concerts ahead of time but she is trying to remain positive.

MORE NEWS:

– Coronavirus Gympie: 4 new cases take Coast total to 56

– Coronavirus Queensland: What you need to know today

– Election Day: Where, when, how and who you can vote for

“This whole year is going to be a write-off, which is the biggest concern. I get a few months off but not generating an income for the near future is a bit concerning,” she said.

“Centrelink is going to help us with the big expenses but I am going to take this opportunity to relax, write music and take some time off. It is the holiday we never knew we needed.

“In this situation we can either panic or recognise everyone is affected and find the positives where you can to soldier through it.”

Linc Phelps has had to cancel more than 40 gigs and could lose about six months worth of work.

Gympie solo artist Linc Phelps has cancelled his coming tour and gigs.

“I have lost about six months of work such as cover gigs and production gigs. I have cancelled more than 40 gigs,” he said.

“We were about to launch a new project to tour with Runnin Down a Dream which is a musical celebration of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers but we have postponed it and refunded anyone who has bought tickets.”

Gympie solo artist Linc Phelps is looking to offer songwriting and guitar lessons online.

There are some positives; the musician is looking at moving to online lessons.

“I have had offers from people for songwriting lessons and guitar lessons via Skype or Zoom,” he said.

“I was teaching guitar to eight children at Rainbow Beach, but I have had to postpone that for the near future. I will take some of the children on via Skype or Zoom to continue their lessons.”

Gympie Musicland owner and musician Bob Tryhorn said musicians would be struggling but there had been a spike in the number of people buying instruments.

Gympie Musicland owner and musician Bob Tryhorn says if lockdown goes on for six months it is going to cause a major problem as there are artists who need gigs for income.

“I have personally had about six gigs cancelled. With festivities not going on and pubs shut there is nowhere for musicians to perform or get paid. If this (lockdown) goes on for six months it is going to be a major problem because there are musicians who rely on that money,” he said.

“We just have to wait and see what happens. I know of musicians who work once or twice every weekend and they would be hit very hard.

“There has not been much foot traffic at the shop but there has been people coming in and buying ukuleles and strings that want to learn a new skill while in lockdown.”