COVID-19: Coast visitor linked to Northern Beaches cluster

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk holding a press conference on the Speakers Green at Parliament House. Pic Peter Wallis

A woman who tested positive to COVID-19 visited the Sunshine Coast, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed.

Ms Palaszczuk on Friday morning confirmed Queensland has had three COVID-19 cases overnight.

She said two are in hotel quarantine and the third is the woman who visited the Sunshine Coast, who is now in New South Wales.

The woman flew to Brisbane on December 16 on the Virgin VA925 flight.

She hired a car and travelled to Eight Mile Plains and had lunch at The Glen Hotel.

The woman, aged in her 50s stayed overnight in a hotel on the Sunshine Coast.

Chief health officer Jeanette Young said contact tracing was underway and the woman only had contact with the hotel receptionist.

She then drove home to the Northern Beaches and went to the Prince Charles Hospital where she was tested for COVID-19.

The result returned positive overnight.

"The message remains exactly the same as it has always been," Ms Young said.

"Because of this rapidly escalating cluster in the Northern Beaches, I have declared the Northern Beaches area a hotspot as of 1am tomorrow.

"Anyone who has been to the Northern Beaches from December 11 onwards needs to go into home quarantine for 14 days.

"We just have to continue to be really cautious, we have to be sensible as we go through these next through weeks."

The other two cases were international arrivals from Iraq and Afghanistan.