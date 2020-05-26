COVID-19 claims another Gympie event victim

WRITTEN BY BRENDAN ALLEN

WE SPEAK in this very column almost incessantly about what the future holds post-COVID and what we all need to do to embrace it.

This past week the chamber made a difficult decision that required reimagination: what to do with the biggest event of the year, The Business Awards?

The awards are the flagship event for the chamber each year and are our focus for a considerable amount of hours from April through to September.

Despite this, it was unanimously agreed that 2020 just is not the right time to be even thinking about awards.

So we have decided to pencil in a gala dinner to kick up our heels in what we hope is a post-COVID world.

We think a gala dinner, with a great keynote speaker, will be a great way for us all to let our hair down.

Prior to that we have a date set for our next breakfast meeting of July 22. We have a seriously impressive speaker up our sleeves for that morning and hope you will join us.

On the specific topic of reinvention, the Queensland Government released a COVID Business Grant called the Small Business Adaptation Grant.

Business of the Year at last year’s Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards was Hair Review, represented by Jamie Jack and Carolann Verity.

By its name alone, that grant sums up exactly what we have been banging on about for weeks. Adaptation. The world as we knew it is not coming back, things will be different, and we all need to adapt.

The fact that 11,702 small businesses have applied for the grant and $100 million in funding is to be allocated is further evidence of the business community’s thirst for change.

There is still a swathe of assistance programs out there and if you haven’t already jumped into them, time is running short.

Jody and Brendan Allen at the 2019 Awards.

The chamber would like to congratulate the Gympie Regional Council on the Support Local Gympie Directory website that went live last week. We would encourage you to list your business on the directory, if you haven’t already. You can submit your business on the site.

The GRC’s e-commerce grant is still open for applications until May 30, so if you qualify jump in and apply.

More and more businesses are declaring their intentions to not return completely, or at all, to their pre-COVID set-ups and it is enthralling to watch their growth and plans come to fruition. If you haven’t had your first Zoom meeting now could be the time to embrace it.

See you all on July 22 if we don’t catch up sooner.

– Brendan Allen