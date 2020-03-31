Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Information

COVID-19 cases keep rising in Cairns

by Daniel Bateman
31st Mar 2020 11:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the Far North has risen to 22.

There has been one case of novel coronavirus identified in Cairns in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures released by Queensland Health.

There have been 33 cases of the fast-spreading virus confirmed today across the state, taking Queensland's overall tally to 689.

coronaviruspromo

Cairns remains the biggest hotspot for the pandemic outside of the state's southeast.

The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced Queensland's border restrictions will be toughened from Friday.

"We are still seeing a lot of people coming across our borders and it's got to stop," she said.

"Stay in your state, stay in your suburb, and stay safe."

It comes as the nation's death toll rose to 18 today after two women, aged in their 80s, died in Tasmania and the ACT.

Yesterday, Queensland recorded its third death after a Ruby Princess cruise ship passenger died at Caboolture Hospital.

Her sister, Far North woman Yvonne Cunningham, has hit out at a lack of infection control regarding the cruise passengers.

Meanwhile, police have been conducting "around the clock" compliance checks on Queenslanders who have been ordered to self-quarantine.

Individuals who fail to follow social distancing and health guidelines can be fined $1334.50 on the spot, while businesses face $6672.50 fines.

Police have the power to issue fines if more than 10 people are in a home, unless they all live there, after new restrictions announced by Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young.

Originally published as COVID-19 cases keep rising in Cairns

More Stories

Show More
case tally coronavirus covid 19

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ISLAND CLOSED: Tough measure to stop disease spread

        ISLAND CLOSED: Tough measure to stop disease spread

        News FRASER Island has now been officially been closed to all visitors.

        Committee ‘devastated’ by multimillion-dollar loss

        premium_icon Committee ‘devastated’ by multimillion-dollar loss

        News Country town faces colossal economic loss after COVID-19 restrictions force the...

        Election: ‘No comment’ as Curran (almost) concedes defeat

        premium_icon Election: ‘No comment’ as Curran (almost) concedes defeat

        News “IT’S all good,” outgoing Gympie mayor Mick Curran said this morning as he...

        CORONAVIRUS: Cruise couple under police escort

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS: Cruise couple under police escort

        News ‘There were at least 40 police at the dock plus their full-blown mobile command...