COVID-19: Australia’s effort not perfect, but among sanest

The Australian public and leaders like Prime Minister Scott Morrison are being hailed around the world for the country’s effective response to the pandemic. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

NECESSITY is the mother of invention.

It may never be clearer in this lifetime than in the way Australia has rallied to remember the Anzacs.

In typical Aussie fashion, once the words “large gatherings, like Anzac Day are banned” were uttered, there was a surging response of “stuff that, we’ll find a new way”.

This country’s identity has always harboured a rebellious streak; there were fears when the pandemic broke on our shores this would be bad news.

After all, who likes listening to the government?

Chief Medical Officer Professor Brendan Murphy. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

Instead we (and New Zealand) are being hailed in global media outlets like the New York Times as “a remarkable cause for hope”.

It’s not to say our response has been perfect.

On one hand we’ve had people whose response to “stay 1.5m apart” was “let’s break the record for most people on Bondi Beach at one time”.

On the other, we’ve had people who put holiday pics on Facebook slapped with fines – despite the snaps in question being taken the year before, and easily proven so.

Bondi Beach became a lightning rod of controversy last month. Brendan Read

To their credit police acknowledged the error; but shouldn’t figuring out if a law was broken come before a fine?

One of our fought-for freedoms is the presumption of innocence.

Again, not perfect.

But it’s also important to remember at no point have any of our leaders suggested “injecting disinfectant” was a viable solution.

Or decided the best way to deal with a new virus was to not bother recording cases and then – when it was realised a major public health event was likely here – hold a mass banquet of tens of thousands of people.

Instead, Australia’s legacy is in innovation and resilience like

today’s dawn driveway dedications.

We’ve created an Anzac Day impossible to forget.

That’s the spirit.