Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Australian public and leaders like Prime Minister Scott Morrison are being hailed around the world for the country’s effective response to the pandemic. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING
The Australian public and leaders like Prime Minister Scott Morrison are being hailed around the world for the country’s effective response to the pandemic. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING
News

COVID-19: Australia’s effort not perfect, but among sanest

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
25th Apr 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NECESSITY is the mother of invention.

It may never be clearer in this lifetime than in the way Australia has rallied to remember the Anzacs.

In typical Aussie fashion, once the words “large gatherings, like Anzac Day are banned” were uttered, there was a surging response of “stuff that, we’ll find a new way”.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

This country’s identity has always harboured a rebellious streak; there were fears when the pandemic broke on our shores this would be bad news.

After all, who likes listening to the government?

Chief Medical Officer Professor Brendan Murphy. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)
Chief Medical Officer Professor Brendan Murphy. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

Instead we (and New Zealand) are being hailed in global media outlets like the New York Times as “a remarkable cause for hope”.

It’s not to say our response has been perfect.

On one hand we’ve had people whose response to “stay 1.5m apart” was “let’s break the record for most people on Bondi Beach at one time”.

On the other, we’ve had people who put holiday pics on Facebook slapped with fines – despite the snaps in question being taken the year before, and easily proven so.

Bondi Beach became a lightning rod of controversy last month. Brendan Read
Bondi Beach became a lightning rod of controversy last month. Brendan Read

To their credit police acknowledged the error; but shouldn’t figuring out if a law was broken come before a fine?

One of our fought-for freedoms is the presumption of innocence.

Again, not perfect.

But it’s also important to remember at no point have any of our leaders suggested “injecting disinfectant” was a viable solution.

Or decided the best way to deal with a new virus was to not bother recording cases and then – when it was realised a major public health event was likely here – hold a mass banquet of tens of thousands of people.

Instead, Australia’s legacy is in innovation and resilience like

today’s dawn driveway dedications.

We’ve created an Anzac Day impossible to forget.

That’s the spirit.

More Stories

anzac day chinese communist party coronavirusgympie covid-19 donald trump editorial opinion
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie man who made war, but helped build peace

        premium_icon Gympie man who made war, but helped build peace

        News GYMPIE-born Arthur Laing was a survivor, firstly of the dangerous occupation of underground mining and then his service in both World Wars.

        Glastonbury man recalls two Anzac uncles

        premium_icon Glastonbury man recalls two Anzac uncles

        News GLASTONBURY’S Buddy Pullen recalls two heroic Anzac uncles, including the one who...

        Kybong ‘the answer’ for Gympie’s industrial future: Smith

        premium_icon Kybong ‘the answer’ for Gympie’s industrial future: Smith

        News GYMPIE and Wide Bay business leader and advocate Kerren Smith talks COVID-19...

        What our leaders have to say about a different Anzac Day

        premium_icon What our leaders have to say about a different Anzac Day

        News Gympie’s leaders say ANZAC spirit will still shine through despite service...