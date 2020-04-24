COVID-19: Another Anzac Day tradition cancelled

FLY OVER: Gympie residents witnessed the T-28 Trojan fly over Gympie multiple times during 2018's Anzac Day ceremony. Picture: Warbirds Pty Ltd

GYMPIE residents will miss out on seeing the annual Anzac Day fly over as the Australian Defence Force scaled back their involvement in State and Territory ceremonies, including all fly-pasts.

A Department of Defence spokesperson said the decision was made after the Australian Government cancelled public attendance at Anzac Day services in light of COVID-19.

“Defence will act as an exemplar to the Australian public by ensuring Anzac Day 2020 is commemorated in a reverent, respectful and safe manner, while observing the national COVID-19 requirements as far as practicable,” the spokesperson said.

FLY OVER: The North American T-28 Trojan made several fly-overs of the Gympie region to mark Anzac Day 2018 services.

This year RAAF personnel will instead be taking part in RSL Australia’s Light up the Dawn campaign.

Gympie commemorates Anzac Day 2019 Picture: supplied.

“Anzac Day is a time to reflect on the contribution made by past and present service personnel who have displayed great courage, discipline and self-sacrifice in choosing a life of service to their country,” the spokesperson said.

“While Australians traditionally gather in large numbers, at its heart, Anzac Day is always a moment of personal reflection where we demonstrate our solemn respect for those who have served, and those who continue to serve in our nation’s uniform.”