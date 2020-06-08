Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Cousin of crash victim says kids could have been spared

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
8th Jun 2020 5:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Losing a loved one in a stolen car crash is something Edward Seaton knows too well, saying the death of four teenagers could have been prevented with intervention.

His insight comes more than six years after his cousin Navada Seaton, 18, was killed when she crashed a stolen car on Ross River Rd.

Navada posted an eerie prediction on Facebook before she died, saying her family had been begging her to stop stealing cars.

Mr Seaton said the death of four teenagers who crashed a stolen car was tragic and could have been prevented.

A number of children are dead this morning after a crash at a Garbutt intersection, Townsville. The children understood to be between the ages of eight and 12-years-old, have died after the stolen car crashed at the intersection of Duckworth St and Bayswater Rd at 4.30am. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR
A number of children are dead this morning after a crash at a Garbutt intersection, Townsville. The children understood to be between the ages of eight and 12-years-old, have died after the stolen car crashed at the intersection of Duckworth St and Bayswater Rd at 4.30am. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR

"All this could have been prevented if the kids were given some positive role models in their lives," he said.

"There is not really enough elders getting among the children and giving them the advice they need."

Mr Seaton's family have lived in the region for years, with most originating at Palm Island.

A number of children are dead this morning after a crash at a Garbutt intersection, Townsville. The children understood to be between the ages of eight and 12-years-old, have died after the stolen car crashed at the intersection of Duckworth St and Bayswater Rd at 4.30am. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR
A number of children are dead this morning after a crash at a Garbutt intersection, Townsville. The children understood to be between the ages of eight and 12-years-old, have died after the stolen car crashed at the intersection of Duckworth St and Bayswater Rd at 4.30am. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR

He said the senseless deaths of the children were a sensitive issue, but something needed to be done to prevent it ever happening again.

"Some people will be blaming themselves right now, but it is just sad and tragic," he said.

"They will need to take it one step at a time."

Originally published as Cousin of crash victim says kids could have been spared

More Stories

Show More
crash crime deaths driving townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Nitro Circus star rapt with Gympie’s skate park

        premium_icon WATCH: Nitro Circus star rapt with Gympie’s skate park

        News R-Willy toured the facilities with some pals, sharing the footage with his 1.36 million YouTube followers.

        Gympie family pack up for adventure in caravan of courage

        premium_icon Gympie family pack up for adventure in caravan of courage

        News All Aussie Adventure beckons for Gympie region family.

        ‘Dad you were one in a million. We stand in awe’

        premium_icon ‘Dad you were one in a million. We stand in awe’

        News Gympie family’s loving tribute to the man known by everyone. He was fair and...

        Patient suffers severe burns in Gympie region bonfire

        premium_icon Patient suffers severe burns in Gympie region bonfire

        News Rescue chopper has been tasked to the scene.