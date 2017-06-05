Court's last warning: 'Obey the orders or go to jail'

Gympie Court house, where two young women have been warned of jail if they breach any more court orders.

THE stigma of homelessness was the reason behind one woman's breach of court-ordered probation, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

Kaitlin Lee Lagosha appeared in custody after breaching her probation reporting requirement on April 26.

She told the court of her embarrassment in dealing with probation authorities.

She was one of two young women to be warned they will go to jail if they fail to turn up for their next court-ordered appearances.

Magistrate Mr Ross Woodford adjourned her case to July 3, with a warning she would be jailed if she did not "turn up that day or report to probation."

Also before the court, Kandanga woman Hilary Elisha Combo, 31, a carer, pleaded guilty to an April 20 breach of her court-ordered four-month disqualification from driving.

The offence occurred exactly one month after the disqualification was imposed by magistrate M Baldwin on March 20.

The court was told police saw Combo, who is also on suspended jail sentences after failing to appear in court when required, as she drove on Mary Valley Hwy at Dagun, at a time when her licence had been disqualified until July 19.

Mr Woodford reprimanded Combo for not appearing to pay full attention in the courtroom, when she looked around for her cousin.

"You're before the court and you're facing jail, a month and 14 days.

"You stood here in court and you knew darned well you were not allowed to drive.

"One last chance," he said. "Don't try to say you didn't know. Don't try to pull the wool over the court's eyes.

"Come back before me and you're going to jail if you're convicted of any offence."

Mr Woodford fined Combo $1000 and disqualified her for two years, also extending by six months the period of existing suspended sentences.

"Do you hear me?" he asked Combo. "Do you understand what I'm saying?"

"Yes," she replied.

Lagosha, 28, told the court her failure to keep a probation appointment was linked to her homelessness.

"It's hard to admit to someone higher in the community that you're homeless," she told the court.

Mr Woodford said he would adjourn her case and take action if she failed to report for probation.

"If you fail to report on probation or bail I'll sentence you to jail," he said.