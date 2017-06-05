23°
News

Court's last warning: 'Obey the orders or go to jail'

Arthur Gorrie
| 5th Jun 2017 6:09 PM
Gympie Court house, where two young women have been warned of jail if they breach any more court orders.
Gympie Court house, where two young women have been warned of jail if they breach any more court orders. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE stigma of homelessness was the reason behind one woman's breach of court-ordered probation, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

Kaitlin Lee Lagosha appeared in custody after breaching her probation reporting requirement on April 26.

She told the court of her embarrassment in dealing with probation authorities.

She was one of two young women to be warned they will go to jail if they fail to turn up for their next court-ordered appearances.

Magistrate Mr Ross Woodford adjourned her case to July 3, with a warning she would be jailed if she did not "turn up that day or report to probation."

Also before the court, Kandanga woman Hilary Elisha Combo, 31, a carer, pleaded guilty to an April 20 breach of her court-ordered four-month disqualification from driving.

The offence occurred exactly one month after the disqualification was imposed by magistrate M Baldwin on March 20.

The court was told police saw Combo, who is also on suspended jail sentences after failing to appear in court when required, as she drove on Mary Valley Hwy at Dagun, at a time when her licence had been disqualified until July 19.

Mr Woodford reprimanded Combo for not appearing to pay full attention in the courtroom, when she looked around for her cousin.

"You're before the court and you're facing jail, a month and 14 days.

"You stood here in court and you knew darned well you were not allowed to drive.

"One last chance," he said. "Don't try to say you didn't know. Don't try to pull the wool over the court's eyes.

"Come back before me and you're going to jail if you're convicted of any offence."

Mr Woodford fined Combo $1000 and disqualified her for two years, also extending by six months the period of existing suspended sentences.

"Do you hear me?" he asked Combo. "Do you understand what I'm saying?"

"Yes," she replied.

Lagosha, 28, told the court her failure to keep a probation appointment was linked to her homelessness.

"It's hard to admit to someone higher in the community that you're homeless," she told the court.

Mr Woodford said he would adjourn her case and take action if she failed to report for probation.

"If you fail to report on probation or bail I'll sentence you to jail," he said.

　

Gympie Times

Topics:  court orders gympie court gympie magistrates court jail

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Bail is refused for 'unacceptable risk'

Bail is refused for 'unacceptable risk'

'Unacceptable risk' cited as reason for refusing bail for man accused of deprivation of liberty and violently robbing a child

'We're the voice of the future' - Gympie's Dr Rock launches music institute challenge

THEY'RE THE VOICE: Australian Institute of Country Music performers Lotus Clout, Jaimie Roberts and Sophie Townsend-Webb.

Talent is the new Gympie gold as city prepares to sing its story

Rising water as prices come under pressure

BORUMBA DAM: The Queensland Audit Office has warned that the dam's owner, Seqwater, may have to put up the price it charges for Gympie's urban water supply.

'We don't know' says council on water, but court fines not in doubt

3.2m bull shark caught at Rainbow, nets to stay

Bull shark.

Nets to stay on Qld beaches during the whale migration

Local Partners

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

This might just be the best defense for our elderly against the winter flu.

'Traumatised': Young family's 4WD plunges into deep water

4WD comes unstuck on sand bar at Double Island Point.

Kids in back as 4WD plunges into water ad Double Island Point

Day for women in agriculture to connect

Rural women can connect and share information at a Women in Agriculture Day in Kilkivan on Saturday, June 10.

Women in Agriculture Day in Kilkivan

Winter: 10 things to see and do when the temperature drops

RUGGED UP: Store owners rally together to promote Winter Trees on Mary St.

The best events to check out as Gympie heads into winter

Bikers ready to ride for charity

The Gympie Historical Motorcycle Club on a break.

Hinterland ride for Little Haven.

'We're the voice of the future' - Gympie's Dr Rock launches music institute challenge

Talent is the new Gympie gold as city prepares to sing its story

Shannon Noll gives woman drink in a shoe in bizarre video

The 41-year-old father-of-three shirtless and pouring a drink

Ariana Grande fronts star-studded One Love gig

A view of the stage at the One Love Manchester tribute concert. Picture: Kevin Mazur via APSource:AP

50,000 people are at the One Love Manchester benefit concert

Robbie Williams breaks down during performance

Robbie Williams struggled to get through his song Angels

Beefing up the rom-com in first novel

Author Anna Daniels.

Debut novel puts Rocky on the romance map

This TV experiment may change the way you drink alcohol

Dr Xand van Tulleken (left) & Dr Chris van Tulleken (right) holding their own urine, collected as part of their research on binge drinking.Source:Supplied

Is binge drinking really that bad?

Winter: 10 things to see and do when the temperature drops

RUGGED UP: Store owners rally together to promote Winter Trees on Mary St.

The best events to check out as Gympie heads into winter

STYLISH HOME- ROOM FOR THE VAN

73 Marco Polo Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 3 7 $382,000

This stylish brick home is looking for new owners. Yes, I did say room for your van and boat as well as all the other toys in the super-size shed and high...

FINALISE ESTATE - MUST BE SOLD

1 Golf Links Circle, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $290,000

Presents as new - this modern low set brick home is perfectly placed to capture the views over the golf course on a generous 840m2 allotment. Within a short...

want 2 be different!

38 Old Veteran Road, Veteran 4570

3 2 4 OFFERS OVER...

Every now and then you come across a property that is just a bit different from the rest, stands out from the crowd, and has you saying to yourself now I like the...

PRIME PIE CREEK PROPERTY

45 Samantha Drive, Pie Creek 4570

House 3 1 3 $440,000

This quality lowset Besser block home has a large front verandah (entertainment area) plus a rear full length verandah. The home has 3 bedrooms, large lounge room...

Executive Beach House

18 Orania Court, Rainbow Beach 4581

House 4 2 2 $595,000

Stylish, contemporary beach house situated in the beautiful Rainbow Shores only a short two minute walk, via a bush track, to the beach. Currently utilised as a...

IMMACULATE SMALL ACREAGE

65 Belvedere Road, Veteran 4570

House 3 1 2 $358,000

Just move in and enjoy this very well-presented property. All the works done, there's not a cent to spend. Just over 2 acres (8355m2) of gently sloping, north...

MUST MUST MUST BE SOLD !!

6 Harkins Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Great position, neat as a pin. Located where the rear views are spectacular with plenty of room for the kids and pets. Features include: * 4 reverse cycle...

KING OF THE HILL

48 Edinburgh Court, East Deep Creek 4570

House 4 2 4 $479,000

Be inspired by this rare hilltop beauty. Take in the outstanding panoramic views over Gympie and south past Mt Cooran. Enjoy the rural feel of the neighbouring...

DECEASED ESTATE

30 Musgrave Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 $195,000

Solid lowset brick home set on 1049m2 block. Fully fenced yard. Established gardens. Single carport. Plenty of room in the backyard for a shed or pool. Two...

LOOKING FOR A SHORT TERM PROJECT?

20 Gympie Road, Tin Can Bay 4580

Residential Land 0 0 $1,200,000

The current owner has been developing Tuncunba Gated Estate over the last twelve years by having homes built and then selling them. They are sold as freehold house...

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Major Coast retail centre sells for $21 million

Victorian family purchases two storey retail asset

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!