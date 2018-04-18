Courtroom swearing scolded

A 19-year-old man who failed to attend his date at Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday was scolded for his poor language when he appeared in police custody yesterday morning.

Jennson Maxwell McEwan was given his first warning by Magistrate Chris Callaghan after repeatedly using the f-word in his attempts to explain Monday's absence.

"We don't use that language in here,” Mr Callaghan said.

"You show a bit of respect in court.”

Mr McEwan, who has a "significant” criminal history, faces one charge of possessing dangerous drugs and two for trespassing, and initially didn't offer an argument against either the charges or his failure to appear.

He then told the court he'd experienced a "stressful month” and needed to be allowed back into the community so he could support his pregnant partner.

He said his partner's money went into his own bank account, and she wouldn't be able to access her assets as long as he remained in prison.

"I haven't done anything wrong since I've been out of f---ing prison,” he said.

Mr Callaghan noted Mr McEwan's lengthy history and his failure to turn up on Monday in deeming him an "unacceptable risk” for release.

He asked Mr McEwan if he wanted the matter adjourned, to which the defendant replied "Yeah I want an adjournment, f--k it.”

McEwan then began a tirade that lasted until he was escorted out of the courtroom by police.

"Take me back to my f---ing cell.

"I plead guilty to every f---ing thing.”

The matter was adjourned until next Monday's proceedings, at which Mr McEwan is required to appear via videolink.