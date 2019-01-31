Courtney Act ready to fight for Eurovision's love

BEAUTY KING: Shane Jenek, also known as Courtney Act, is an Australian drag queen, pop singer, entertainer and reality television personality.

BEAUTY KING: Shane Jenek, also known as Courtney Act, is an Australian drag queen, pop singer, entertainer and reality television personality.

DRAG Queen, singer, TV presenter and reality TV personality Courtney Act is one of the artists hoping to represent Australia in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest.

Hosted on the Gold Coast by Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst and broadcast live on SBS on Saturday, February 9, Eurovision - Australia Decides will showcase 10 celebrated artists and the Australian public will vote on who will represent us.

Courtney Act is the alter ego of Shane Jenek, who grew up in Brisbane but these days lives in London. He visits the Northern Rivers every time he's in Australia, as his parents live in Murwillumbah.

The performer was first discovered by mainstream audiences on the first season of Australian Idol in 2003, where he did not pass the audition process as Jenek but reached the top 10 as Act.

In 2014, Act was one of the runners-up in season six of RuPaul's Drag Race, at a time when the TV series exploded in popularity in the US, the UK and Australia, among other countries.

Last year, Act was crowned the winner of season 20 of Celebrity Big Brother UK with 49.43% of the final public vote.

Act's celebrity has expanded so much in the UK, she hosts her own reality TV show, The Bi-Life on E!, and also presented her own Christmas Special.

This year, Act will also host the late-night talk show The Courtney Act Show on Channel 4. But not before taking to the dancefloor for charity in Ten's revival of Dancing With The Stars.

The 2019 cast of Dancing With The Stars, from left, Jimmy Rees, Cassandra Thorburn, Constance Hall, Miguel Maestre, Olympia Valance, Curtly Ambrose, Michelle Bridges, Denise Scott, Samuel Johnson, Courtney Act and Jett Kenny. Channel 10

For now, all Act is worried about is Fight For Love, her song at the Australian Eurovision competition.

Speaking from Sydney after shooting the song's music video, Act said she was excited to be part of the live broadcast and the fact that her parents will be in the audience just adds to the thrill.

"I wanted to do Eurovision for the longest time and over the years I have tried to put my name forward, but I think my last year has made me a good candidate, so I'm excited," she said.

"I wrote the song with Sky Adams, Felicity Birt and Danny Shah, who's done a bunch of tracks in Kylie's Golden album over in London; they are a bunch of cool people.

"I wanted to write a good dance tune - one that also has a bit of a message in it, and it is interesting because although I'm a Eurovision fan, I wasn't trying to be strategic on what Eurovision may want. I just wanted to write a pop song that I liked."

Act is done planning for the show and is getting ready now to perform at her best.

"We've done all the creatives in London. I've done more work on this song with a vocal coach than I have ever done before," she said.

"The preparation for this is like your wedding day! I've been going to the gym so my fitness is up to scratch, and working on the costume while I was working on my Christmas Special for Channel 4; it's been fun."

Eurovision - Australia Decides airs on Saturday, February 9 from 7.30pm Qld, 8.30pm NSW on SBS-TV. The 2019 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 14 to 18.

Dancing With The Stars premieres on Monday, February 18 at 7.30pm on Ten.