COURT: Unlicensed Gympie driver cops whopping ban

Unlicensed driver cops big penalty

A MAN who drove while disqualified and on parole has been given a heavy penalty in court.

Luke William Morrow appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to driving without a licence after he was caught during police patrols on April 8.

Morrow's licence had previously been disqualified for one month in the Noosa Magistrates Court on March 26. Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Morrow his actions had been "silly” given his parole, fined him $600 and further disqualified him from driving for two years.

A conviction was recorded.

Drug diversion absence ends in fine

A WOMAN who failed to attend her drug diversion meeting has been hit with a fine.

Saige Aesha Davies told Gympie Magistrates Court she had not attended her April 12 session because she had been with her mother on the Sunshine Coast. Magistrate Chris Callaghan ordered Davies forfeit a previous recognisance of $300.