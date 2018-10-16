Court today for second Gympie region cock fighting accused

A SECOND Gympie region cock fighting accused is due to face Gympie Magistrates Court this morning, a spokesman for the RSPCA said yesterday.

Frank Robert Huskisson is charged with two counts of breaching the Animal Care and Protection Act, by allegedly possessing spurs of a kind used for cock fighting.

Mr Huskisson was president of the Oxford Game Fowl Breeders Association, the spokesman said.

The club's secretary, an ex-president and other members have been dealt with in magistrates courts in Gympie, Caloundra, Ipswich and Beenleigh following raids by RSPCA inspectors.

Award winning Kilkivan butcher and poultry show champion, Luke Ronald King was fined $4000, plus $750 legal professional costs, $96.15 costs of summons and was prohibited from having roosters for two years, when he appeared in the Gympie Magistrates Court on June 7.

The court was told King was found in possession of 15 pairs of sharpened spurs, files, six $50 notes and a notebook which appeared to contain records of cock fight outcomes.

An RSPCA prosecutor told the court a statewide blood sport investigation had led to the discovery of 30 prohibited spurs at King's business.

A notebook also found by inspectors appeared to refer to birds as "a bit fat but won,” "good but lost” and "dead.”

The bladed spurs were of a kind usually attached to the birds as weapons, the court was told.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said he inferred from King's possession of the items an involvement in the "despicable blood sport of cock fighting.”

He ordered that no conviction be recorded.