Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cock fighting paraphernalia found at Luke King's property
Cock fighting paraphernalia found at Luke King's property rspca
News

Court today for second Gympie region cock fighting accused

Arthur Gorrie
by
16th Oct 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SECOND Gympie region cock fighting accused is due to face Gympie Magistrates Court this morning, a spokesman for the RSPCA said yesterday.

Frank Robert Huskisson is charged with two counts of breaching the Animal Care and Protection Act, by allegedly possessing spurs of a kind used for cock fighting.

Mr Huskisson was president of the Oxford Game Fowl Breeders Association, the spokesman said.

The club's secretary, an ex-president and other members have been dealt with in magistrates courts in Gympie, Caloundra, Ipswich and Beenleigh following raids by RSPCA inspectors.

Award winning Kilkivan butcher and poultry show champion, Luke Ronald King was fined $4000, plus $750 legal professional costs, $96.15 costs of summons and was prohibited from having roosters for two years, when he appeared in the Gympie Magistrates Court on June 7.

The court was told King was found in possession of 15 pairs of sharpened spurs, files, six $50 notes and a notebook which appeared to contain records of cock fight outcomes.

An RSPCA prosecutor told the court a statewide blood sport investigation had led to the discovery of 30 prohibited spurs at King's business.

A notebook also found by inspectors appeared to refer to birds as "a bit fat but won,” "good but lost” and "dead.”

The bladed spurs were of a kind usually attached to the birds as weapons, the court was told.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said he inferred from King's possession of the items an involvement in the "despicable blood sport of cock fighting.”

He ordered that no conviction be recorded.

cock fighting gympie court gympie crime gympie region
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    600 claims lodged with one insurer as Gympie's costs mount

    premium_icon 600 claims lodged with one insurer as Gympie's costs mount

    Weather Catastrophic bill expected from supercell destruction, with farmers decimated and SES inundated with calls for help.

    Gympie dealerships count cost as storm pummels 2000 cars

    premium_icon Gympie dealerships count cost as storm pummels 2000 cars

    Weather Glaziers, panel beaters work overtime to keep up with calls.

    'Levy should not be used as excuse to raise rates'

    premium_icon 'Levy should not be used as excuse to raise rates'

    Politics Gympie MP, Environment Minister fire shots over waste tax.

    Non-sentence is hard to fathom

    premium_icon Non-sentence is hard to fathom

    News Families struggle to understand as killer on the road dodges jail

    Local Partners