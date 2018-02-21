Court: Sex offender's emotional and intellectual struggle

Menu
Gympie court told of offender's troubled past as a victim. Kevin Farmer
News

Arthur Gorrie
by
21st Feb 2018 8:04 AM

A YOUNG sex abuse victim was struggling with sexual and intellectual issues during the year he had an unlawful sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy.

Gympie District Court heard that both young males were of below average intelligence, especially the victim.

The man, 18 at the time of the offence, but now 23, pleaded guilty to maintaining a sexual relationship with a child and indecent dealing with a child under 16 with an impairment.

The court was told the man, who cannot be named, had been sexually abused from the age of 12, leading to confusion about his sexuality.

He had also been "very badly bullied” at secondary school as a result of his intellectual difficulties.

His defence barrister said the man's "intellectual deficit goes some way towards moderating his conduct,” which she said would normally be a sign of a "predatory” attitude.

She noted the victim had an intellectual age estimated at about "five-and-a-half.”

His background of being bullied would make him "a very vulnerable person in prison” and he was "significantly intellectually compromised”.

Judge Gary Long told the man he accepted that his guilty plea indicated he had "come to recognise the effect on the victim and his family and yours”.

The conduct occurred from late 2012 to late 2013.

Judge Long said the man's problems "stopped short of intellectual disability,” but he did have "difficulty with age- appropriate thinking. You have also struggled no doubt with what you now realise is your particular sexuality”.

He sentenced the man to three years' jail, suspended after six months, with probation for the balance of the term.

gympie court gympie crime sex abuse sex offender victims of crime
Gympie Times
