Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Baby Matthew Riley Baxter ''fighting for his life'' on life support in the Townsville Hospital. Two weeks after baby Matthew's death Townsville's Child Protection Investigation Unit charged Nicholas Aaron Baxter, 31-year-old army corporal (the baby's father) over the infant’s murder. Picture: Roanne Johnson
Baby Matthew Riley Baxter ''fighting for his life'' on life support in the Townsville Hospital. Two weeks after baby Matthew's death Townsville's Child Protection Investigation Unit charged Nicholas Aaron Baxter, 31-year-old army corporal (the baby's father) over the infant’s murder. Picture: Roanne Johnson
Crime

Court quashes dad’s manslaughter conviction over baby death

by Vanda Carson
17th May 2019 12:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND  father sentenced to nine years jail for killing his six-week-old son has had his conviction quashed and a new trial ordered by the state's highest court.

The Court of Appeal in Brisbane ruled that Nicholas Aaron Baxter should have his manslaughter conviction quashed. Picture: Emma Channon
The Court of Appeal in Brisbane ruled that Nicholas Aaron Baxter should have his manslaughter conviction quashed. Picture: Emma Channon

The Court of Appeal in Brisbane this morning ruled in a majority 2-1 decision that Nicholas Aaron Baxter, an ex-army corporal from Townsville, should have his manslaughter conviction quashed.

His son Matthew died on 6 November 2011, three days after Baxter is alleged to have shaken or struck him.

The two majority appeal judges ruled that the trial judge should not have allowed evidence of earlier rib fractures suffered by baby Matthew to be heard by the jury.

The jury heard that Matthew suffered fractures in the days and weeks before he suffered the ultimately fatal injury in November 3, and they saw x-rays of his injuries.

More Stories

Show More
baby death court crime editors picks manslaughter conviction quashed

Top Stories

    Highs and lows of the week that was in the Gympie region

    Highs and lows of the week that was in the Gympie region

    News It's been the best of weeks, it's been the worst of weeks

    • 17th May 2019 11:31 AM
    'Little Big Shot' accepts prime cattle prize at Gympie Show

    premium_icon 'Little Big Shot' accepts prime cattle prize at Gympie Show

    News Judge impressed with exhibit line-up at Gympie Show

    NAME AND SHAMED: 9 drink, drug drivers busted in Gympie court

    premium_icon NAME AND SHAMED: 9 drink, drug drivers busted in Gympie...

    News One driver got caught in the Rainbow Sands resort carpark.

    Gympie Council backflips on plan to increase dump gate fees

    premium_icon Gympie Council backflips on plan to increase dump gate fees

    Council News Controversial price hike dumped ahead of new budget.