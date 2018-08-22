Court order: 'No grog, no drugs'

JAIL SENTENCE: A Gympie court has ordered a young man off the grog, to protect his father.

DRINKING all day has left one Gympie man with more than a hangover, after he pleaded guilty to breaching a Domestic Violence Order issued to protect his father.

The man, 27, cannot be named under domestic violence laws.

He pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to breaching on July 30 the order's no alcohol or drugs condition.

Police told the court the man blew an alcohol reading of .191 per cent.

Magistrate John Parker sentenced him to two months jail, suspended for 12 months.