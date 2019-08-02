Gympie Magistrates Court Arthur Gorrie News COURT: One person due to appear in the Gympie court today by Arthur Gorrie Arthur Gorrie Journalist Full Profile Login to follow 2nd Aug 2019 8:20 AM premium_icon Subscriber only 0 Michael Joshua Whitson is listed to appear in Gympie Magistrates this morning 0 gympie court Read More Login to follow gympie crime Read More Login to follow gympie magistrates court Read More Login to follow gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court Subscriber Exclusives premium_icon Ram raiding motorcycle thief avoids jail Crime A boy from the bush lost his way after moving to “the big smoke” when he took part in a brazen ram raid and twice evading police on a stolen motorcycle. VIDEO 2nd Aug 2019 8:50 AM premium_icon Charges laid over stabbing death Crime UPDATE: Police have arrested and charged a 35-year-old Portland Rd man with murder in a Cape York community. 2nd Aug 2019 8:42 AM premium_icon Race still rings bell for Tim’s loved ones Horses Keiley Bell will join the ‘racing family’ at Doomben to present the medal to the winning jockey in the race named in honour of her son, Tim Bell. 2nd Aug 2019 8:40 AM premium_icon ‘Longest year of our lives’: Teen’s journey for a new kidney News A new kidney has been a life changing experience for this Bayview Heights student - but there’s one thing she wishes she could still do. 2nd Aug 2019 8:31 AM premium_icon First pics of Shayna Jack since doping scandal Swimming After staying under the radar for days, embattled swimmer Shayna Jack has finally emerged ahead of her showdown with the anti-doping watchdog. 2nd Aug 2019 8:30 AM premium_icon State’s jaw-dropping decision over Nullinga Dam Politics The State Government has finally released the detailed business case for the Nullinga Dam project — and with it determined the region’s water security future. 2nd Aug 2019 8:27 AM