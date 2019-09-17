Menu
COURT: Man who helped minor steal wants to be foster carer

Carlie Walker
17th Sep 2019 10:33 AM | Updated: 12:13 PM
A MAN, who encouraged a juvenile to steal a camera, has told Hervey Bay Magistrates Court he wants to be a foster carer.

Corey Dwayne Schroder, 33, pleaded guilty to a series of offences, including stealing, possessing utensils and possession of suspected stolen property.

The court heard he was in a Telstra store in the company of several juveniles when he walked over and picked up a camera worth $623.

Schroder placed it back where he had found it and then pointed the camera out to one of them.

He then engaged a staff member while the camera was stolen.

The court heard when a search was carried out at Schroder's home, a bong for smoking cannabis was found and inside a sports bag, police found several items suspected to be stolen property.

That included a camera and an Optus digital recorder.

The court heard Schroder been trying to become a foster carer.

He was fined $1500 and a conviction was recorded.

