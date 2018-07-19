COURT: In the dog house, on the run

WARRANT ISSUED: An arrest warrant has been issued in Gympie Magistrates Court for a Mundingburra woman who failed to appear in the court,

WARRANT ISSUED: An arrest warrant has been issued in Gympie Magistrates Court for a Mundingburra woman who failed to appear in the court, DAVE HUNT

On the run

A MUNDINGBURRA woman became officially a fugitive in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday when she failed to appear in the court to face charges against her.

Thompson, 26, was found at 3.30pm on July 1, in a vehicle intercepted by police.

Officers found suspect glassware, containers of clear liquid, unknown chemicals and a syringe, the police prosecutor told the court.

A male occupant of the vehicle fled the scene, the court was told. Magistrate Chris Callaghan issued a warrant for her arrest.

Curra grass fire

GYMPIE firefighters extinguished a grass fire near Curra Rd late yesterday after it was sparked sometime before 1pm.

The blaze was contained quickly once crews attended, and was declared extinguished by 5pm.

Motorists driving along the Bruce Highway, Curra Road and surrounding areas were advised to drive with caution due to decreased visibility on the road.

Dog house fine

A GYMPIE woman, 26, was fined $500, with no conviction recorded, for providing inadequate emergency accommodation for her two dogs. Magistrate Chris Callaghan said there was no suggestion the dogs were neglected or unwell, but accepted a guilty plea from Cherie Susanne Vick.