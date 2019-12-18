Menu
CAR CRASH TRAGEDY: A wheelchair-bound man pleaded guilty to a domestic violence breach as Gympie Magistrates Court heard of the head injury that has left him crippled and unable to control his anger.
News

Court hears tragedy of our ‘other road toll’ - the injured, maimed

Arthur Gorrie
18th Dec 2019 12:40 PM
A SEVERELY injured man in Gympie Magistrates Court this week showed the tragic consequences of Queensland’s “other road toll” – maimed car crash survivors and their families.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan expressed the court’s sympathy, unusual in domestic violence cases, after the man, 30, was helped to the bar table in his wheelchair.

The man, who cannot be named under domestic violence laws, pleaded guilty to breaching an eight-day-old Domestic Violence Order on October 30 at Araluen.

The court was told he yelled at people visiting him, swore at his mother and threw a water bottle at her.

His barrister Tim Campion successfully urged leniency, saying the man had been diagnosed with a condition which made him uncontrollably angry when frustrated.

“In 2011 he suffered a severe brain injury from a car crash,” Mr Campion said.

This had left him with a serious condition which rendered him unable to manage anger, understand consequences or deal with frustration.

“He has his own home and requires 24-hour care.

“His mother and others came to his house. He is unaware of what sparked the conflict.

“He suffers physical and mental disabilities.

“There were no threats, it was more out of frustration,” he said.

Mr Callaghan said it was a sad situation.

“He has a mental condition that makes him angry when frustrated.”

Mr Callaghan said a general deterrent was usually required, but this case warranted “special consideration.”

“I agree with Mr Campion’s submissions. These are very unfortunate circumstances,” he said.

He ordered the man be discharged absolutely, with no conviction recorded.

