Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Maryborough Court House.Photo: Valerie Horton/ Fraser Coast Chronicle.
Maryborough Court House.Photo: Valerie Horton/ Fraser Coast Chronicle.
News

Court hears disturbing details of alleged toilet sex attack

Carlie Walker
29th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A COURT has heard a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in the public bathroom of a Maryborough shopping centre tried to convince her to tell police she was his girlfriend.

The man appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court briefly on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced court charged with sexual assault, common assault, attempted sexual assault, deprivation of liberty and attempted rape.

The man, who was not represented by a lawyer, told Magistrate Kurt Fowler he wished to apply for bail.

The man told Mr Fowler if he received bail, he would be able to secure the lawyer of his choice.

Mr Fowler read the allegations to the court.

He said the man allegedly approached a woman who was waiting for a shop to open.

The man allegedly pushed her into a disabled toilet at the shopping centre and locked the door.

He then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

A member of the public heard activity in the toilet, the court was told.

The man allegedly encouraged the woman to suggest everything was fine.

But the witness called police.

When the officers arrived, the man allegedly told the woman to pretend she was his girlfriend.

But the court heard the man was completely unknown to the woman.

Police eventually arrested the man.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler refused bail.

The charges were listed for committal mention on November 24.

More Stories

editors picks fccourt fcpolice maryborough sex assault
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Microsoft suffers major outage

    Microsoft suffers major outage
    • 29th Sep 2020 11:43 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Slut’: 22yo attacks mum, threatens to slit her throat

        Premium Content 'Slut’: 22yo attacks mum, threatens to slit her throat

        News The Gympie man breached a DVO, hurled abuse at his mum and threw her around during the “appalling” attack

        ‘Some people will never be happy with development'

        Premium Content ‘Some people will never be happy with development'

        News OPINION: Gympie Cr Dan Stewart says red and green tape is easy target and gets a...

        Gympie dad busted with cocaine, ecstasy in nightclub

        Premium Content Gympie dad busted with cocaine, ecstasy in nightclub

        News The young Gympie dad had $300 worth of drugs on him when security detained him at a...

        Facial recognition to access welfare in overhaul

        Premium Content Facial recognition to access welfare in overhaul

        News Australians will be able to use facial recognition to access welfare through...