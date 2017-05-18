Court hears deep slash was inflicted during Rainbow Beach dispute

A DRUNKEN, late-night confrontation outside a Rainbow Beach home two years ago quickly turned violent, with the Gympie District Court hearing yesterday how one of the men involved received deep cuts from a knife.

Facing a charge of unlawful wounding while under the influence, Rainbow Beach lifeguard Reece James Muir, 29, pleaded not guilty to using a small pocket knife to inflict the injury.

It is alleged that just before midnight on May 19, 2015, three men, including Mr Muir, knocked on the door of the property after a night of heavy drinking.

Crown prosecutor Joshua Hanna told the court yesterday that inquiring about a four wheel drive for sale on the lawn outside the home, the conversation quickly took a turn for the worse, with the men becoming belligerent after repeated requests for them to leave.

During cross examination, witness David Anderson, one of the occupants of the home, said a machete, and later a boat anchor, was used to threaten the men and get them to leave.

The men left, but then returned with garden tools, including a pitchfork and shovel from a nearby yard, the court heard.

It heard the pitchfork was then used to repeatedly strike the bull-bar of the four wheel drive, drawing the occupants out of the house again.

It's alleged that during this second confrontation Mr Muir drove the blade into the victim's left arm, causing muscle damage and noticeable loss of strength.

Police and ambulance services arrived shortly after, with the victim taken to Gympie Hospital and Mr Muir arrested at the scene.

"I have to admit my recollection of the evening isn't the best, we were all very drunk,” witness Timothy Janek said during cross examination.

"We had gone out for drinks beforehand, and we had all been very intoxicated,” he said.

Mr Janek vigorously denied that the incident was actually a dispute over money owed by one of the occupants of the home to his then-girlfriend.

The crown prosecutor is expected to cross examine more witnesses when the trial continues today before handing over to the defence.

The trial is expected to continue into next week.