Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gympie father took it upon himself to drive his sick son to hospital, despite having his licence suspended on medical grounds.
A Gympie father took it upon himself to drive his sick son to hospital, despite having his licence suspended on medical grounds.
News

COURT: Gympie father fined after Bunnings trip gone wrong

JOSH PRESTON
19th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gympie region father who got a lift to Bunnings from his son, and later tried to drive to a hospital on a banned licence when his son became incapacitated, has been fined in court.

READ MORE

Mark Stephen McCarthy faced the Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday after he was caught behind the wheel on Langton Rd at Monkland on December 1 last year.

McCarthy’s licence had been suspended on medical grounds.

Representing himself in the court, McCarthy told Magistrate Kurt Fowler he had asked his son for a lift to Bunnings on that date after the latter had returned from a night of drinking with friends.

McCarthy told the court the date in question had been extremely hot, and when he returned to the car from Bunnings he found his son severely dehydrated.

He said his first thought was to drive his incapacitated son to hospital for medical treatment, but he was pulled over shortly after.

BONUS: Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

Mr Fowler noted McCarthy’s version of events but pointed out to him that he could have called an ambulance for his son, or raised help from Bunnings staff.

McCarthy pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and was fined $400. No further action was taken against his licence.

More Stories

bunnings gympie court gympie-crime gympie news unlicensed driving
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Gympie GPs are ringing alarm bells about region’s future

        Premium Content Why Gympie GPs are ringing alarm bells about region’s future

        News An increasing and ageing population combined with difficulty attracting new doctors to local clinics is on track to create a perfect storm for healthcare in the...

        Sharks and sewage pits: Police divers reveal most grim jobs

        Premium Content Sharks and sewage pits: Police divers reveal most grim jobs

        News Sharks, crocs and sewage pits: Police divers reveal their most heartbreaking...

        Health Minister accused of ‘making stuff up on the run’

        Premium Content Health Minister accused of ‘making stuff up on the run’

        Health Queensland urged to get ‘house in order’ for vaccine rollout

        Mary St basher gets caught driving drunk in Gympie CBD

        Premium Content Mary St basher gets caught driving drunk in Gympie CBD

        News The 23-year-old was caught behind the wheel of his VW with six passengers in the...