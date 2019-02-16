Court: Girl, 17, lied for 45-year-old father of her child

A 17-YEAR-OLD girl provided false information to police and the courts to protect the 45-year-old father of her child.

A 17-YEAR-OLD girl who provided false information to police and the courts to protect the 45-year-old father of her child has been given every chance to rehabilitate herself.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to two false information-related charges in a Children's Court of Queensland matter heard in the Gympie District Court proceedings on Thursday.

The court heard she was pregnant with the man's child, now 14 months old, when she was "involved in the conduct” between late 2017 and early 2018.

Judge Glen Cash summarised that the girl was in an exploitative relationship with a very much older man and in a "very vulnerable position” at the time of the offences.

Judge Cash said she had "caved in” to the man's request to provide false information to his benefit after he was caught committing offences himself.

The girl, aged 16 at the time, provided false information to the police and the courts after the man was charged with driving unlicensed and in possession of dangerous drugs.

Judge Cash said the girl's "provision of material” to police constituted count 2, and allowing that material to be presented to the court despite her knowledge it was false represented count 1.

He said she would be "effectively released without punishment” to allow her the chance to keep caring for her son and brother and "ultimately become a productive member of society”.

She pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced to a six-month good behaviour bond.

A conviction was not recorded for either offence before the court.