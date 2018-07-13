Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

COURT: Former soldier grew marijuana to cope with PTSD

Annie Perets
by
12th Jul 2018 3:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER army soldier, who has served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, landed in court for growing marijuana plants at his Glenwood home.  

Maryborough Magistrates Court heard on the 41-year-old lives with post traumatic stress disorder as a result of spending 21 years in the army, and used the drug to help cope.  

The father-of-two pleaded guilty on Tuesday to producing a dangerous drug in what was his first ever appearance before a court.   

A search of his property revealed five marijuana plants growing in pots, all of which were under 10cm in height.   

He was fined $500.  

Acting Magistrate Robert Walker did not record a conviction for the man and used the opportunity to thank him for his service to the country.   

fccourt fccrime fraser coast maryborough magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Gympie council sets a new record as it works on region

    premium_icon Gympie council sets a new record as it works on region

    Council News "Shovel ready” projects a boon for securing funding for new developments - but not all offer are taken up.

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    RACQ reveals Gympie's worst roads

    premium_icon RACQ reveals Gympie's worst roads

    News The survey retrieved 1643 responses.

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    As private hospitals close across Qld, good news for Gympie

    premium_icon As private hospitals close across Qld, good news for Gympie

    Health Future of region's private health service revealed.

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    If you're going to be an idiot, don't take people with you

    premium_icon If you're going to be an idiot, don't take people with you

    Opinion Stupidity has to be the most resilient human trait.

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners