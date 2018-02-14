Court demands $30,000 worth of trust, or no bail

DRUGS AND MONEY: Police have alleged a Mothar Mountain man ran a computer-managed drug manufacture and sales operation in Gympie.

A MOTHAR Mountain man facing drug trafficking, assault, weapons, computer and stalking charges will not get bail unless someone is prepared to trust him with $30,000.

"If they're not prepared to put up a surety, I'm not prepared to give him bail,” Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan said on Monday.

He rejected defence submissions for a surety of $5000.

"I don't make orders for $5000 sureties for drug trafficking,” Mr Callaghan said.

Gympie Magistrates Court was told police found detailed computer records of what appeared to be a functioning drug business, including Facebook posts referring to payments, debts and complaints about drug quality.

Police found "a sophisticated laboratory set-up” and obtained a court order requiring White to provide his computer password.

A computer search then showed screenshots and documents with "names and amounts owed” and a "fairly meticulous” standard of record keeping, police told the court.

They also allegedly found "a sophisticated laboratory set-up” and instructions for drug production.

Tyson Daniel White, 38, was arrested on Friday, "in the company of is 89-year-old grandmother,” the court was told.

He is also accused of hacking into a woman's Facebook account and the court was told she had become concerned at the lengths he went to in finding her.

Mr Callaghan told White's solicitor there would be no bail without sureties to guarantee White would appear when required to appear in court again on February 26.

He noted that White had already been charged with producing methamphetamine and possessing a shortened firearm. Three charges of assault with bodily harm alleged offences between November 1, 2012 and October 14 last year.

Unlawful stalking was alleged to have occurred between September 5 last year and February 9, trafficking between November 1 and January 22 and others of the 13 before the court on Monday were alleged to have been committed on January 22.

"This just goes on and on,” Mr Callaghan commented.

”There is a strong Crown case in respect of stalking and... trafficking.

"It is going to be a very long time before this is finished, with extensive testing of all 350 items seized,” he said. He allowed bail with a $30,000 surety "or two at $15,000 each.”