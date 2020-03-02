Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kaydence Dawita Mills is believed to have been missing since 2017, according to extended family members. Police recently dug up the Chinchilla backyard of her mother Sinitta Dawita's house as part of a
Kaydence Dawita Mills is believed to have been missing since 2017, according to extended family members. Police recently dug up the Chinchilla backyard of her mother Sinitta Dawita's house as part of a "child protection" investigation – Photo Supplied Copyright Unknown
News

Court date set for alleged child murderers

Meg Gannon
2nd Mar 2020 2:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SINITTA Tammy Dawita, 28, and Tane Saul Desatge, 40, will be remanded in custody for the next three months after being charged for the alleged murder and torture of a Chinchilla toddler.

Police charged the pair this morning in relation to the disappearance of Kaydence Dawita Mills who has been missing since 2016.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop excused the pair's appearance for the initial mention in Dalby Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana asked for a court date to be set for June in order for a full brief of evidence to be provided.

Defence lawyer Clare Graham acted on behalf of Desatge and as town agent for David Burns Lawyers on behalf of Dawita.

Dawita and Desatge will remanded in custody until 9am on June 30 where a committal mention will be heard.

No application for bail was lodged.

More Stories

Show More
crimes dalby magistrates court kaydence dawita mills

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Gympie tempers flare in bruising clash

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Gympie tempers flare in bruising clash

        News Controversial carding early in the game, put the Gladiators on the back foot in the gruelling Gold Coast match.

        Horse and rider hit on Old Bruce Hwy

        premium_icon Horse and rider hit on Old Bruce Hwy

        News Vet to be called to assess horse after rider taken to hospital with leg injuries.

        Bundy businessman tells of $50k damage bill after crash

        premium_icon Bundy businessman tells of $50k damage bill after crash

        News Driver taken to hospital after car crashes through business

        Weekend wrap: 5 Gympie region emergencies

        premium_icon Weekend wrap: 5 Gympie region emergencies

        News A man left with a serious eye injury on Saturday night at Double Island Point was...