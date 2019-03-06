Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ben Moran was today banned by court order from returning to the streets in all three suburbs where he was allegedly caught masturbating.
Ben Moran was today banned by court order from returning to the streets in all three suburbs where he was allegedly caught masturbating.
Crime

Court bans serial public masturbator from three suburbs

by Nicole Pierre
6th Mar 2019 12:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ACCUSED serial public masturbator has been banned from returning to the Brisbane streets where he allegedly committed the lewd acts, the court has heard.

Ben Moran, 43, from Eatons Hill, fronted the Brisbane Magistrates Court today charged with 27 counts of indecent acts.

Police allege the man was caught masturbating on suburban streets including Truro Street in Windsor over the last four years.

Earlier this year, he received 10 fresh charges for allegedly committing indecent acts in Annerley and Fairfield, in Brisbane's south.

Moran was today banned by court order from returning to the streets in all three suburbs where he was allegedly caught masturbating.

His matter has been adjourned to April 3.

ban ben moran court crime editors picks public masturbator suburbs

Top Stories

    The 10 best things I've read this week

    The 10 best things I've read this week

    News Skyrocketing land values, intriguing Gympie school rugby rivalries, the Gympie Pyramid debate and tragedy - we've had it all so far in this region this week

    • 6th Mar 2019 12:33 PM
    Doctors call for drastic action as dental decay soars

    premium_icon Doctors call for drastic action as dental decay soars

    Health Queensland councils need water fluoridation says state’s top doc

    Woodchipper 'murder' info 'lost in mail'

    premium_icon Woodchipper 'murder' info 'lost in mail'

    News Magistrate blasts delays in a case before courts since last May

    Blood on scene at Tin Can Bay dolphin feeding cafe robbery

    premium_icon Blood on scene at Tin Can Bay dolphin feeding cafe robbery

    News Thieves smash into cafe and flee with money and cake