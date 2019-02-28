Menu
Former Gold Coast police officer Rick Flori. Picture Glenn Hampson
Crime

Cop’s bid to prove motive for car park sex claim

by Greg Stolz
28th Feb 2019 11:14 AM
A "WHISTLEBLOWER" cop who dobbed in a colleague for allegedly having oral sex in a squad car in a Red Rooster carpark has launched Supreme Court action to prove he was acting in the public interest.

Former Gold Coast sergeant Rick Flori, who also blew the whistle on the infamous bashing of a young chef in the Surfers Paradise police station basement, is seeking to have his sex act report declared as a public interest disclosure.

It is part of his campaign to have disciplinary action against him legally ruled as reprisals.

Mr Flori was last year acquitted of misconduct after leaking footage of the bashing of young chef Noa Begic in the bowels of the Surfers Paradise police station in 2011 to The Courier-Mail.

 

Former cop Rick Flori.
Shocking CCTV footage showed a handcuffed Mr Begic being bashed by officers and his blood washed away with a bucket.

The officers involved largely escaped punishment but Mr Flori, who resigned from the police service last year, was criminally charged.

During the raid on his home, Ethical Standards Command officers found his anonymous letter of complaint alleging a fellow officer had oral sex in a police car in a Red Rooster car park in broad daylight in 2009.

Mr Flori has launched a $1.3 million lawsuit against the QPS and ex-colleagues for 'whistleblower reprisal'.

A hearing is due to begin in the Brisbane Supreme Court today.

