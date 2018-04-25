COURT: A KFC dinner has been blamed for a man's failure to appear at Gympie Magistrates Court.

Court absence blamed on bad KFC

A MAN who failed to appear at his Gympie Magistrates Court date on Monday claimed his absence came down to some bad KFC.

Michael Graeme Kilner, 34, said his entire family had become ill after eating dinner from the fast-food franchise on Sunday night in a letter to Magistrate Chris Callaghan.

Mr Kilner, facing one drug-related charge and one for contravening direction or requirement of police, said he was looking after his stricken family members in the letter.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan delayed issuing an arrest warrant and adjourned the matter until May 21.

Connection mistakes cause courtroom delay

PROCEEDINGS at Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday suffered a minor delay when scheduled appearances via videolink were connected to the wrong courtroom on two separate occasions.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told one man to remain seated and wait for re-direction after asking for his name.

"You're not to appear in Gympie court,” Mr Callaghan said.

Another man, scheduled to appear at Kingaroy, was connected to the Gympie courtroom approximately 15 minutes later.

Matters soon proceeded as normal when the right video feed was linked to the court.

Guilty plea rejected

A WOMAN has had her guilty plea rejected at Gympie Magistrates Court after claiming the bong she was smoking did not contain cannabis.

Mandylee Knight initially pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing a utensil used for unlawful drug use, but told Magistrate Chris Callaghan she was using the pipe for tobacco as a "placebo effect” when police found her smoking it during a property search last month.

Mr Callaghan told her he couldn't accept the plea because her actions were not illegal if she wasn't using the pipe to smoke cannabis.

He adjourned the matter despite Ms Knight saying she "just want(ed) to get it over and done with”.

The matter won't be back before the court until the pipe can be analysed and tested.