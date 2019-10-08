Menu
Gympie Court House drone photo. Leeroy Todd
COURT: 13 people facing 2 courts today in Gympie

8th Oct 2019 7:29 AM
EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court, on a range of different charges.

The following people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today, October 8, 2019:

  • Druce, Charley John, Mr

The Gympie District Court house have started sittings for the next two weeks.

These are the people attending Gympie District Court:

  • GLASSOP; Steven James
  • KEEN; Jesse Nathan
  • NEWHAM; Dylan Clements
  • BURGESS; Paige Elizabeth
  • DAWES; Nathan Michael
  • BOZOKY; Bailey Scott John
  • LANGLEY; Joshua-James Cameron
  • STEWART; Benjamin Daniel
  • GILBY; Scott Nathan
  • COOPER; Simon Christopher
  • MALE; Renee Frances
  • ROE; Daniel Anthony
