Tony Perrett has been returned comfortably in Gympie and has thanked the departing Opposition leader Deb Frecklington for her courage and leadership.
News

‘Courageous fighter’: Frecklington still valued says MP

Shelley Strachan
2nd Nov 2020 2:03 PM
GYMPIE MP Tony Perrett has thanked outgoing Opposition leader Deb Frecklington for her leadership and for selecting him to be on her shadow ministerial team.

Mrs Deb Frecklington has told journalists today she will resign as LNP leader after a woeful election result that saw a swing away from the party.

The Nanango MP announced she would step aside as party leader and call a party room vote. She said she had changed her mind after initially announcing on Saturday night her intention to remain in the job.

Tony Perrett and his wife Michele on election night in Gympie.
“On Saturday night I said to wanted to remain leader of the Liberal National Party,” she told reporters on Monday morning.

“My instinct is always to fight on.”

But she said she had thought more on it after a family day on Sunday.

Mr Perrett had a close working relationship with his neighbouring MP.

“I thank Deb for her leadership and selecting me to be on her Shadow Ministerial team,” he said.

“Everyone has watched Deb grow in the job she has given 110% in taking it up to the government. She has been proven herself to be a courageous fighter.

“Deb has immense support locally in her electorate and in the Gympie region.

“She will remain a valued member of the opposition team.”

Geoff Williams and Tony Perrett state election
The ECQ official first preference count today, with 79 per cent of the vote counted, has Mr Perrett with 42.83 per cent of the vote and his nearest competitor, Geoff Williams of the ALP with 29 per cent. Michael Blaxland of One Nation is coming third with 12.3 per cent of the vote.

This will be Mr Perrett’s third term as the sitting MP and his third term in Opposition. Gympie has delivered a swing to Labor and the LNP, and has reflected the state-wide swing away from One Nation. Mr Perrett claimed 42 per cent of the vote before preferences, up 5 per cent 2017.

Gympie candidates Geoff Williams, Tony Perrett, Michael Blaxland, Donna Reardon, Lauren Granger-Brown, Roland Maertens, Tim Jerome, Nicholas Fairbairn, candidates Gympie state election.
