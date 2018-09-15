Courageous effort as Brisbane team struggles in to Gympie

HANDY TO HAVE ALONG: The man who helped save the day and get the Brisbane team here, V8 supercar veteran, Cameron McLean, who repaired the broken down Brisbane team bus.

HANDY TO HAVE ALONG: The man who helped save the day and get the Brisbane team here, V8 supercar veteran, Cameron McLean, who repaired the broken down Brisbane team bus. Arthur Gorrie

JUST when Gympie darts players thought their Brisbane rivals had chickened out, along comes former V8 supercar champion Cameron McLean to get them to Jack Stokes oval on time (almost).

"He's the one who fixed the bus,” Brisbane Northern Suburbs Darts Club president John Hill said on Saturday.

"The bus broke down about 5km south of Cooroy,” Mr Hill said, explaining why the Brisbane team was running late.

"We flagged a car down and it took us to Cooroy.

"Luckily we had a supercar champion who knew how to make the bus get here as quickly as possible,” he said.

Not that anything happened all that quickly as the intrepid Brisbane team struggled to meed their date with their Gympie mates and rivals.

"It was nice of them to invite us up and it was nice of them to wait for us,” Mr Hill said.

"It's probably the worst bus I've ever been on,” Mr McLean said during a break in the darts competition.

The man whose history includes being a star privateer in the two-litre Super Tourers before making the move full-time into Supercars in 1999, made the grade with an ex-Dick Johnson Falcon and the backing of long time supporter, Greenfield Mowers.

But none of that could help yesterday. What helped was probably Mr McLean's experience in getting broken down vehicles back in action as fast as possible.

Mr McLean fixed the busted radiator hose.

Fortunately also, darts is a game often associated with the consumption of cool drinks.

"We had to melt ice from the the Esky to put into the radiator,” Mr Hill said.