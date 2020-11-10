Couple’s getaway in Valley ends badly when dad calls cops

A couple’s camping trip near Borumba ended in court for a 35-year-old man when his partner’s father called the police on him.

A COUPLE’S camping getaway at Imbil has ended in court for a 35-year-old man after his partner’s father called the police and reported him for breaching a domestic violence order.

The Eight Miles Plains man, who cannot legally be named, was holed up at the Borumba Deer Park on October 13 with the woman, despite the existence of a domestic violence order stipulating no contact with her.

The man told police he believed the order was only in place for a short time “and it had probably expired”.

He did not actually make any inquiries to find out if that was correct, though.

The 35-year-old’s lawyer told Gympie Magistrates court on Monday his client had been in a relationship with the victim for six months.

He said the DVO was made against the victim’s wishes; she was “quite upset her father reported the incident”, was “well capable of making her own decisions” and her father had obtained the order “for his own reasons”, he told the court.

“It was a mistake on behalf of both parties,” he said.

The man pleaded guilty to breaching a domestic violence order in Gympie Magistrates Court.

The order at the time had a no contact clause; this had since been removed.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan was sceptical of the man’s claimed ignorance over the length of the order given it contained an explainer the order would continue until a new one was made in the man’s presence.

“I don’t see how you can misconstrue the words at the bottom of the order,” Mr Callaghan said.

“That’s ridiculous.”

He accepted the 35-year-old’s guilty plea to the breach and fined him $250.