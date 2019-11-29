Couple’s extraordinary gift to son

Rebekka Battista will donate her kidney to her son Isaac who's body has started to reject his father's kidney which was also donated to him after he was born with renal failure.

Rebekka Battista will donate her kidney to her son Isaac who's body has started to reject his father's kidney which was also donated to him after he was born with renal failure.

ON December 10, while most people will be busy Christmas shopping, the Battista family from Lismore will be facing an extraordinary ordeal at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney.

Our Kids' fundraiser Rebekka Battista will be donating a kidney to her son, Isaac, 21.

They will be reliving the experience of 14 years ago, when Lismore councillor Gianpiero Battista donated a kidney to Issac when he was 7.

Issac has been living with symptoms of renal failure, a condition he was born with.

Rebekka Battista said the family will meet in Sydney (Isaac is already based in the city) in the next couple of weeks, and they are not expected back to the Northern Rivers until late in January.

"Isaac received a kidney 14 years ago from Gianpiero, and after 14 years it's not longer working, it's gone into a state of rejection, so on December 10 they are going to take my kidney and they'll give it to Issac," she said.

Issac Battista said he is excited about the procedure happening soon.

"It's been such a long process of hearing the doctors saying it might happen, so now that we have a date, I just want to get it over and done with," he said.

"Instead on focusing on the negative of it, I'm focusing on what will happen afterwards: I will continue studying at Hillsong College, and I will have more energy to do more stuff, I won't be falling asleep in class," he said.

Rebekka Battista has always stayed fit and healthy, and she explained one of the motivations for that was always the chance of being a donor for Issac.

"The aim for Gianpeiro and I was to stay healthy because I knew I could be an option for the doctors and for Issac," she said.

Besides the physical preparation, Rebekka said the Battistas have also prepared spiritually and emotionally for this process.

"As you know we are a faith-based family, we believe in God, but I keep just coming back to trusting God, God's got this, It will work out," she said.

"This week the tears are there, I'm quite anxious sometimes, it has been a very busy time, and we are coming to the pointy end of it, so whatever happens and however it works out, we have a great team of doctors looking after us and we are placed in the right place at the right time."