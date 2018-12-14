Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Craig and Sonya Partridge at their wedding at Rainbow Beach.
Craig and Sonya Partridge at their wedding at Rainbow Beach. Rainbow Beach Wedding Photograph
News

Couple wed at Rainbow Beach after hook, line and sinker

Philippe Coquerand
by
14th Dec 2018 4:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS the perfect catch for one couple who met online three years ago.

Bricklayer Craig Partridge and his wife Sonya, a store manager in Brisbane, met on the website Plenty of Fish and she says the rest was history.

Craig and his wife Sonya Partridge at Rainbow Beach.
Craig and his wife Sonya Partridge at Rainbow Beach. Rainbow Beach Wedding Photograph

Hook, line and sinker.

The pair decided to have their wedding at Rainbow Beach surrounded by their loved ones from Brisbane, Mackay, Melbourne and New Zealand.

Sixty guests attended the wedding.

Mrs Partridge said Rainbow Beach holds great significance to them both.

Craig and his wife Sonya Partridge with maid of honour Tracey Hall and Best man Gavin Hall at Rainbow Beach.
Craig and his wife Sonya Partridge with maid of honour Tracey Hall and Best man Gavin Hall at Rainbow Beach. Rainbow Beach Wedding Photograph

"Since Craig took me up to Rainbow Beach on my first camping trip about three years ago it's always been hard to stay away and we frequent Rainbow beach often and regard it as our second home, hence why we chose to get married in our favourite place to be,” Mrs Partridge said.

Sonya's maid of honour was Tracey Hall and Craig's best man was Gavin Hall.

Craig and Gavin wore navy two pieces, Tracey wore a light grey corset back dress.

Sonya wore an elegant, champagne coloured wedding dress.

Sonya and her husband Craig Partridge with their wedding cake.
Sonya and her husband Craig Partridge with their wedding cake. Rainbow Beach Wedding Photograph

Hair was done by Rainbow Hair and Beauty studio. Tracey and Sonya made the bouquets.

Zaneta Fitzgerald officiated at the ceremony at Mudlo Rocks, followed by the reception at Brent's Burgers, formerly known as Coffee Rocks.

Sonya thanked everyone for a great day.

Best man Gavin Hall, Craig and his wife Sonya Partridge and maid of honour Tracey Hall.
Best man Gavin Hall, Craig and his wife Sonya Partridge and maid of honour Tracey Hall. Rainbow beach Wedding Photograph

"Jess from Rainbow Beach wedding photography was amazing and fun to work with, capturing our day beautifully,” she said.

"Tin Can Bay Rainbow Beach weddings and party hire supplied the seating for the ceremony and our amazing wedding cake was made by Jennie Tritton.

The set of rings for Craig and his wife Sonya Partridge.
The set of rings for Craig and his wife Sonya Partridge. Rainbow Beach Wedding Photograph

So with the wonderful help of local businesses in Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay, working so well together our wedding day was amazing. It's a beautiful place.”

gympie region happily ever after online dating plenty of fish rainbow beach rainbow beach wedding photography social media wedding bells wedding day weddings
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Cyclone Owen to wreak havoc from Cairns to Coolangatta

    Cyclone Owen to wreak havoc from Cairns to Coolangatta

    Weather TC Owen, similar to Oswald, is predicted to dump huge rainfall totals, up to 400mm in parts, cutting highways, isolating towns, and causing power outages.

    GENDER BENDER: More women drive Gympie's booze shame

    premium_icon GENDER BENDER: More women drive Gympie's booze shame

    News More money, more cars lead to increase in female drink-drivers

    • 14th Dec 2018 5:35 AM
    Shocked authorities fearful after spike in flu cases

    premium_icon Shocked authorities fearful after spike in flu cases

    Health An alarming spike in summer flu cases has shocked health authorities

    Eat your heart out, Rocky: Gympie Beef champ wins Miss World

    premium_icon Eat your heart out, Rocky: Gympie Beef champ wins Miss World

    News We beat the beef capital of the world at their own game.

    Local Partners