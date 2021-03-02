Couple unveils plan to turn old building into new business

The new owners of this old, now shut Goomeri hairdressers shop want to turn the termite damaged building into a bed and breakfast.

Goomeri tourism is about to get a boost if Donald and Heather Greeff get their wish, with plans unveiled to turn an empty Moore St hairdressing shop into a bed and breakfast.

The Greeffs, who bought the property in December last year, have lodged a development application with Gympie Regional Council asking for permission to turn the existing house on the block into a two bedroom “boutique accommodation”.

The developers said the project would allow more visitors to the town to stay “on a short-term basis”, with the added benefit of their business flowing on to food outlets and retail shops nearby.

“The Rail Trail attracts visitors to the area for recreation and providing additional accommodation in Goomeri is also expected to promote visitors to explore the greater surrounding region whilst in the area,” the developers said.

Plans for the overhaul.

Part of the proposed renovation will include an awning over the footpath to fix termite damage.

The developers said in their application this awning will restore the heritage look of the building.

The building’s existing facade will be kept, but the timber components will be replaced by brick.

A new two vehicle carport will be built at the back and to incorporate a laundry.

The building was once home to a hairdressers but has been vacant since that business shut the doors.