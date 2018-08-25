Couple travels 9200km to Muster and it's worth every inch

NO DISTANCE is too great when it comes to the Gympie Muster with families coming from thousands of kilometres away to see the best of the country hit the stage.

Noma Weber and her partner Rodney Fairbrother made the trip from their home in Tasmania for the four day event alongside their new friends Joe and Vivienne Andaloro at the Amamoor Creek State Forest.

Mr Fairbrother said it was their fourth year to the Gympie Muster.

Vivienne Andaloro and Joe Andaloro dancing at the 2018 Gympie Muster. Philippe Coquerand

"We love coming here, the people are very friendly, it's like you could talk to someone and feel like you have known them forever,” he said.

"The music is great, I feel like everyone who goes to the Muster has a great time.

Mr Fairbrother said he loves visiting the many stores on offer at the Muster.

"They used to sell boots here and the food is really good, we've been impressed,” he said.

"Every year the Gympie Muster seems to get better and better.”

A couple of months ago Joe and Vivienne Andaloro went on a holiday to Tasmania and met Noma and Rodney.

Noma Weber and Rodney Fairbrother having a dance at the 2018 Gympie Muster. Philippe Coquerand

Just like that, the pair got along and a suggestion was made to visit the Gympie Muster.

The trio met up yesterday and were quite jovial, sharing their love for county music.

Mrs Andaloro who lives in Brisbane said it was her first time visiting the Gympie Muster.

"When we found out our friends were going to the Muster, we thought yes, 'it's something we've never done before' as we never knew anyone going, so we went and met them here,” she said.

"We came up on Thursday and we're having a great time, we'll definitely be coming back here next year.”

So far their favourite act was Jake Sinclair, Liam Brew.

"All the acts so far have been very good, she said.

"It's also good to see a lot of people here at the festival, it's quite lively.”

The Gympie Muster runs until tomorrow at Amamoor.