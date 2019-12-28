Couple travel from Weipa to Gympie for a very special reason
FIVE-year-old Taya Agale has a new baby brother for Christmas.
Benjamin George Agale was born at Gympie Hospital at 10.46am Christmas morning weighing a healthy 3145g.
He is the newest addition to the family and big sister Taya is keen to meet him.
“She’s at home in Weipa,” mum Brooke Larfield explained. “We Facetimed her and she kept saying ‘My baby brother - he’s my baby brother’.”
Ms Larfield and her fiancee Jeremaine Agale came to Gympie especially to bring their new baby into the world and couldn’t be happier.
“He’s the perfect Christmas present,” the couple agreed.