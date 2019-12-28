Couple travel from Weipa to Gympie for a very special reason

Jeremaine Agale and Brooke Larfield travelled all the way from Weipa to Gympie for a special reason and a memorable Christmas.

Jeremaine Agale and Brooke Larfield travelled all the way from Weipa to Gympie for a special reason and a memorable Christmas.

FIVE-year-old Taya Agale has a new baby brother for Christmas.

Benjamin George Agale was born at Gympie Hospital at 10.46am Christmas morning weighing a healthy 3145g.

Jeremaine Agale and Brooke Larfield with new baby Benjamin George Agale born Christmas Day.

He is the newest addition to the family and big sister Taya is keen to meet him.

“She’s at home in Weipa,” mum Brooke Larfield explained. “We Facetimed her and she kept saying ‘My baby brother - he’s my baby brother’.”

Benjamin George Agale was born at 10.46 on Christmas morning at Gympie Hospital weighing 3145g.

Ms Larfield and her fiancee Jeremaine Agale came to Gympie especially to bring their new baby into the world and couldn’t be happier.

“He’s the perfect Christmas present,” the couple agreed.