QUALITY: Pete and Keryn Angle are the fresh faces of One Agency Gympie. The professional couple are focusing on quality, not quantity, with their agency.
Couple take new 'Angle' on selling Gympie properties

by Donna Jones
4th Jun 2019 9:00 AM
THERE'S a new 'Angle' on real estate in Gympie - one with a global influence.

Pete and Keryn Angle are the faces of One Agency in Gympie and with Pete originally from Manchester in the UK and Keryn from Toronto, Canada, they bring their decidedly continental views to Gympie's unique rural Australian locale.

Keryn has been in Australia 19 years, while Pete moved here in 2001.

The couple used to work together at the Mercedes-Benz head office in Melbourne and nine years ago moved to Queensland.

"Pete started his own finance and investment business in Southport on the Gold Coast where property and development was the main focus, along with finance and superannuation,” MrsAngle said.

"Four years ago we wanted to change our lifestyle in Brisbane and do a country move. Gympie chose us.

"We focused on looking for acreage but we still wanted to be close to a town with all amenities. Gympie continued to stand out,” she said.

Now the couple, and their two sons aged 8 and 10 years, have wasted no time getting involved within the Gympie community.

"We bought eight acres (3.2ha) on the eastern side and built our own home. We love it and we haven't looked back and we've become active in several local clubs and groups,” MrsAngle said.

With both boys attending Victory College, there are plenty of activities that the family regularly participate in, including soccer, futsal, touch football and equestrian events.

The family business, their real estate agency, part of the One Agency group, is a chance for the professional couple to showcase their talents and MrsAngle says their focus is more on the quality of service they deliver, as opposed to the quantity.

"We feel we have something unique to offer our clients. We don't want to be the biggest agency in town, but we will always strive to be the very best by offering communication, honesty and intergrity,” she said.

One Agency will open its 22 Channon St office in coming weeks.

